Muere leyenda germana: Franz Beckenbauer (1945-2024)

Franz Beckenbauer murió a los 78 años de edad, informó este lunes su familia.
Beckenbauer es considerado como la máxima leyenda del futbol alemán y fue campeón del mundo como jugador en Alemania 1974 y como técnico en Italia 1990; además, de haber ganado tres veces la antigua Copa de Europa con el FC Bayern Munich y una Eurocopa con Alemania.
En los últimos años había estado retirado de la vida pública por problemas de salud y también por el escándalo desatado por corrupción tráfico de influencias para conseguir para Alemania la sede del Mundial 2006.
(Con información de EFE)
