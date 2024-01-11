Tom Brady envía emotivo mensaje a Bill Belichick: “No habría sido el jugador que fui sin usted”

Luego de confirmarse que Bill Belichick dejará a los New England Patriots tras 23 años en la franquicia, el legendario mariscal de campo Tom Brady, con quien alcanzó la gloria en la NFL, decidió dedicarle un emotivo mensaje en el que expresa el gran agradecimiento que le tiene, además del reconocimiento por hacerlo un mejor atleta.
Estoy increíblemente agradecido de haber jugado para el mejor entrenador en la historia de la NFL”, así comenzó Tom Brady el emotivo mensaje dedicado a Bill Belichick, el coach junto al que conquistó seis Super Bowls con los New England Patriots.
Tom Brady reconoció que no habría sido el exitoso jugador que fue a lo largo de su brillante trayectoria sin la tutela de Bill Belichick, deseándole lo mejor en lo que decida hacer el veterano y prestigioso entrenador.
Nunca habría sido el jugador que fui sin usted, entrenador Belichick. Estaré eternamente agradecido. Y te deseo la mejor de las suertes en lo que elijas a continuación”, agregó el legendario mariscal de campo en su publicación.
EL FIN DE UNA DINASTÍA EN LOS PATRIOTS
Cuando Tom Brady se marchó de los New England Patriots en 2020, una gran parte del éxito en la dinastía de la franquicia se fue con él, sin embargo, aún quedaba el liderazgo de Bill Belichick, quien llegó a ejercer como gerente general del equipo, a la par de mantenerse como el entrenador del mismo, pero ahora ninguno de los dos estará presente en Foxboro.
La mancuerna formada por Belichick y Brady en Nueva Inglaterra, se convirtió en la dinastía más exitosa en la historia de la NFL, llegando a conquistar seis Super Bowls juntos en 20 años, cambiando completamente el estatus de un equipo que, hasta antes del año 2000, no figuraba entre los más exitosos.
