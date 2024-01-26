Cantante de K-Pop, Yeji, luce playera del América

Yeji, cantante del grupo de K-Pop, ITZY, sorprendió al lucir la playera del América cuando salió acompañada de Ryujin en la revista Elle, en su edición coreana.
La líder del grupo ITZY portó la indumentaria que tienen las Águilas del América, mientras que su compañera del grupo lució la playera del Manchester United.
“La nueva estrella de la portada del proyecto digital D de ELLE es ITZY. Las caras de Yeji y Ryujin adornaron la tercera portada”, publicó la revista en redes sociales.
Hwang Ye-ji es su nombre real, tiene 23 años y es integrante del grupo surcoreano “ITZY”.
El América vuela alto en el Torneo Clausura 2024 de la Liga MX, tras tres jornadas marchan con paso perfecto y son líderes generales con nueve unidades.
Para este sábado, en actividad de la jornada 3 se medirán al Necaxa, duelo que se jugará a las 9:05 de la noche.
LOS RESULTADOS DEL AMÉRICA EN EL CLAUSURA 2024:
Xolos 0 – 2 América / Jornada 1.
América 2 – 0 Querétaro / Jornada 2.
Juárez 0 – 2 América / Jornada 4.
