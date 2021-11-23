Home Opinión ESTADO EN QUIEBRA… Opinión ESTADO EN QUIEBRA… #ELCARTON DE @CANOMAA By admin - noviembre 23, 2021 217 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinión El fracaso del gobierno Opinión Militares también son pueblo; mando castrense, a resguardo Opinión Walmart, el formidable competidor de Pemex LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Últimas Noticias ESTADO EN QUIEBRA… noviembre 23, 2021 MARTES 23 DE NOVIEMBRE: Notifican 1 defunción y 29 casos nuevos... noviembre 23, 2021 Carmen Salinas se someterá a traqueostomía y gastrostomía para ‘evitar infecciones’ noviembre 23, 2021 Kevin Spacey pagará 311 mdd a productora de ‘House of cards’ noviembre 23, 2021 Éric Abidal pide perdón a su esposa: ‘Merezco esta humillación’ noviembre 23, 2021 Pacquiao fue ingenuo al tomar drogas noviembre 23, 2021