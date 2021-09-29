DURANGO, DGO.- A propuesta de los integrantes de la Junta de Gobierno y Coordinación Política, el Congreso del Estado designó y tomó la protesta de ley a Homar Cano Castrellón como Secretario General del Poder Legislativo.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here